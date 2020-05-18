France virus intenstive care patients drop below 2,000

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care in France has fallen under 2,000 for the first time in two months, the health ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said in its daily update that 131 people had died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in France, bringing its total death toll in hospitals and nursing homes to 28,239.

The total numbers in intensive care fell by 89 patients to 1,998, the first time it has been under 2,000 since March 22.

This figure, which is a crucial measure of pressure on the hospital system, has been falling since April 9 after hitting a peak of 7,148.

A total of 19,015 people remain in hospital suffering from COVID-19.

The government on May 11 eased the lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus but has warned that it is still actively circulating in the country.