UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Virus Toll Tops 17,000, Numbers Hospitalised Down For First Time: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

France virus toll tops 17,000, numbers hospitalised down for first time: official

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Over 17,000 people have now died in France from COVID-19, a top health official said on Wednesday, but the total number currently hospitalised has fallen for the first time since the epidemic began.

A total of 17,167 people are now confirmed to have died in France in hospitals and nursing homes, Jerome Salomon told reporters, compared with a total toll of 15,729 the day earlier.

But he said the difference between the two figures did not represent a daily toll due to the delayed collation of data from the Easter weekend.

In better news, he said there were currently 513 fewer coronavirus patients in hospital than the day before. "It remains very high but... the total shows for the first time a fall thanks to people who have been discharged.

" In another encouraging sign, the total number in intensive care fell for the seventh day in a row, this time by 273 patients.

"A slight fall in the demand for intensive care is being confirmed," Salomon said, while adding that there was still pressure in some regions such as eastern France and the Paris area.

France has been in lockdown since March 17 in a bid to slow the spread of the epidemic, with only essential trips allowed.

President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said that the epidemic "was beginning to steady" in France and added the lockdown could begin to be eased from May 11.

He said schools could gradually reopen then but cafes, cinemas and cultural venues would remain closed, and there could be no summer festivals until mid-July at the earliest.

Related Topics

France Died Paris March May From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA completes over 28,000 virtual consultations

1 hour ago

SEDD announces new procedures for workers

1 hour ago

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

2 hours ago

Without fanfare, Apple launches new iPhone for the ..

5 minutes ago

EPPCO Lubricants supplies Dubai Ambulance with lub ..

2 hours ago

Mexico Reveals Full Quotas Under New OPEC+ Deal on ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.