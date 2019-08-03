France warns of increased instability from end of INF treaty

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :France said Friday it regretted the demise of a Cold War-era missile pact between the United States and Russia, warning it would increase the risk of instability in Europe.

"France regrets that no solution could be found to uphold the Intermedia-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty," a spokesman for the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Paris also found it regrettable that "Russia has not responded to requests for explanations or calls for a consistent application of the treaty formulated repeatedly last year," the statement said.

The 29-country NATO transatlantic alliance has similarly rallied behind Washington, also blaming Russia for the treaty's demise, and said it hoped to avoid a new arms race.

"The INF Treaty was a central element of the European security architecture and of strategic stability in Europe.

The end of this treaty increases the risk of instability in Europe and erodes the international arms control system," the French ministry said.

The 1987 INF treaty limited the use of both conventional and nuclear medium-range missiles.

Both the US and Russia had signalled their intention to pull out of the treaty for months, trading accusations of breaking the terms of the deal.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Washington's formal withdrawal in a prepared statement at a regional forum in Bangkok on Friday, minutes after Russia pronounced the treaty void.

"France reaffirms its commitment to real and verifiable, law-based nuclear arms control and disarmament, and encourages Russia and the United States to extend the New Start treaty on their nuclear arsenals beyond 2021 and negotiate a successor treaty," the French ministry spokesman said.