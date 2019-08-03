UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Warns Of Increased Instability From End Of INF Treaty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 01:10 AM

France warns of increased instability from end of INF treaty

Paris, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :France said Friday it regretted the demise of a Cold War-era missile pact between the United States and Russia, warning it would increase the risk of instability in Europe.

"France regrets that no solution could be found to uphold the Intermedia-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty," a spokesman for the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Paris also found it regrettable that "Russia has not responded to requests for explanations or calls for a consistent application of the treaty formulated repeatedly last year," the statement said.

The 29-country NATO transatlantic alliance has similarly rallied behind Washington, also blaming Russia for the treaty's demise, and said it hoped to avoid a new arms race.

"The INF Treaty was a central element of the European security architecture and of strategic stability in Europe.

The end of this treaty increases the risk of instability in Europe and erodes the international arms control system," the French ministry said.

The 1987 INF treaty limited the use of both conventional and nuclear medium-range missiles.

Both the US and Russia had signalled their intention to pull out of the treaty for months, trading accusations of breaking the terms of the deal.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Washington's formal withdrawal in a prepared statement at a regional forum in Bangkok on Friday, minutes after Russia pronounced the treaty void.

"France reaffirms its commitment to real and verifiable, law-based nuclear arms control and disarmament, and encourages Russia and the United States to extend the New Start treaty on their nuclear arsenals beyond 2021 and negotiate a successor treaty," the French ministry spokesman said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe Washington Nuclear France Bangkok Alliance United States Race Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Zardari, Faryal Talpur, other high officials of PP ..

1 hour ago

Govt to eliminate corruption: Sheikh Rashid

1 hour ago

Punjab Revenue Authority stopped from recovery of ..

1 hour ago

Lahore Waste Management Company chief visits cattl ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan urges US, world powers to persuade India ..

2 hours ago

Burns's maiden Test century frustrates Australia

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.