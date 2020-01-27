UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Warns Pentagon Africa Cuts Would 'severely Limit' Counter-terror Ops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

France warns Pentagon Africa cuts would 'severely limit' counter-terror ops

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly warned Monday that expected cuts to the Pentagon's African operations would hamper efforts against jihadist groups, especially in the Sahel region.

But US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper made clear that the United States was prepared to reduce its global military footprint and that African operations could be affected -- while giving no details about how severely.

"US support is critical to our operations, and its reduction would severely limit our effectiveness in our operations against terrorists," Parly said in a joint news conference with Esper in Washington.

"Our friends in the Sahel are in a situation where our assistance is critical. And I have expressed the hope of both the United States and France will keep on supporting them," she added.

Esper has launched a review of the US military footprint around the world and is expected to reduce the presence of US forces in West Africa, where they have partnered with the French in battling a rise in Islamic extremist groups in Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, and other countries.

The US Defense Department wants to focus its forces on what it sees as priority threats, starting with China and Russia.

Washington has been a key ally for France's 4,500-member Barkhane operation, providing intelligence and surveillance via drones as well as in-flight refueling and logistical transport, at a cost of $45 million a year.

Esper declined to say what cuts he was considering in Africa, which according to reports could include shutting down a US drone base in the region.

"France has been a great leader in the Sahel," Esper told reporters.

"I think it's time for other European allies to assist as well in the region, and that could offset whatever changes we make as we consider next steps in Africa."

Related Topics

Drone Africa World Russia China Washington Pentagon France Mali Florence Burkina Faso United States Niger (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers of Zayed Cha ..

1 minute ago

Malik Amin Aslam calls 2030-WRG to collaborate on ..

13 minutes ago

European Allies Must Assist in West Africa, Sahel ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives OIC Secretary-General

31 minutes ago

Abbas Refuses to Hold Phone Talks With Trump - Rep ..

6 minutes ago

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Discuss Syrian Conflict Settleme ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.