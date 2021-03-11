UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France Weighing Digital Covid Pass For Air Travel

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

France weighing digital Covid pass for air travel

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :France will try out a Covid-free status digital pass for air travellers with flag carrier Air France starting a month-long trial for some flights, Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said Thursday.

Airlines battered by travel restrictions are pushing hard for a global standard that would reassure passengers over contagion risks onboard and accelerate an eventual recovery for the sector.

For Air France flights to the French Caribbean territories of Martinique and Guadeloupe, passengers will have to present a phone app that shows either a vaccination certificate or a recent negative Covid test.

The system would require partnerships with testing facilities that would provide the digital proof.

"The goal is to see if it works well in real-time" by reducing checks that are drastically slowing boarding and arrival procedures, Djebbari told RMC radio.

"It could offer a preview, or at least a large-scale test, of a future 'travel pass'" that would "ensure against fraud and shorten waiting lines," he said.

He did not specify if Air France would use a system being developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which is being tested by several international carriers.

But for now, the travel pass does not foreshadow a broader Covid vaccination requirement for travel or other activities, such as going to restaurants or the cinema, Djebbari said.

Related Topics

France Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima congratulates Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala o ..

16 minutes ago

Zimbabwe Counts on Russia to Bridge Gap in Agricul ..

15 minutes ago

Responsibility of lawmakers to work for strengthen ..

15 minutes ago

UAE’s economy shows remarkable ability to overco ..

31 minutes ago

Russia Invited Zimbabwean Defense Minister to Mili ..

15 minutes ago

Peru receives 117,000 vaccine doses from COVAX fac ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.