UrduPoint.com

France Weighs Cancelling Dakar Rally After Vehicle Explosion: Govt

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 01:40 PM

France weighs cancelling Dakar rally after vehicle explosion: govt

Paris, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The French government is considering cancelling the Dakar rally as prosecutors investigate the explosion in Saudi Arabia that targeted a car and badly injured its French driver, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday.

"We thought that maybe it's best to abandon this sporting event... the question remains open," Le Drian told BFM television, adding that "there was potentially a terror attack against the Dakar."

Related Topics

Injured Attack Driver Car Dakar Saudi Arabia Event TV Government Best

Recent Stories

The President of Turkmenistan received Ambassador ..

The President of Turkmenistan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotenti ..

6 minutes ago
 Population, Housing Census 2022 to begin from May ..

Population, Housing Census 2022 to begin from May 15, Senate told

20 minutes ago
 Russian Broadcaster MIR's Office Catches Fire in K ..

Russian Broadcaster MIR's Office Catches Fire in Kazakhstan's Almaty

11 minutes ago
 India reports 117,100 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 117,100 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago
 Two arrested for decanting gas

Two arrested for decanting gas

12 minutes ago
 China's Internet dating market sees value top 1 bl ..

China's Internet dating market sees value top 1 bln USD: report

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.