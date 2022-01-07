France weighs cancelling Dakar rally after vehicle explosion: govt

Paris, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :The French government is considering cancelling the Dakar rally as prosecutors investigate the explosion in Saudi Arabia that targeted a car and badly injured its French driver, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Friday.

"We thought that maybe it's best to abandon this sporting event... the question remains open," Le Drian told BFM television, adding that "there was potentially a terror attack against the Dakar."