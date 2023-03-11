France Welcomes Saudi-Iranian Agreement To Resume Diplomatic Relations
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2023 | 12:50 PM
PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :France welcomed the agreement of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran to resume diplomatic relations between them.
The French Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna supports dialogue and any initiative that can make a tangible contribution to calming tensions and strengthening regional security and stability.