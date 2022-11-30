ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :France's annual inflation rate was expected to stay at a historical high level of 6.2% in November, according to official provisional data on Wednesday.

The country's annual inflation rate was at 6.

2% in October, and 5.6% in September, according to the country's statistical authority Insee.

In November Insee expects an acceleration in food, manufactured good, and service prices but a potential slowdown in energy and fuel prices. On a monthly basis, Insee forecasts a 0.4% rise in November.