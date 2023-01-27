UrduPoint.com

France's Bill From Natural Disasters In 2022 Expected To Reach Nearly $11B

January 27, 2023

France's bill from natural disasters in 2022 expected to reach nearly $11B

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The cost of natural disasters in France in 2022 is expected to reach €10 billion (nearly $11 billion), the highest level since 1999, the French Insurance Federation (FFA) said Thursday.

The year 2022 was a "terrible year" in terms of climate events in France, FFA President Florence Lustman told Europe 1 Radio.

Lustman said that natural disasters have caused an average of €1 billion in damage since the 1980s.

Referring to extreme weather conditions such as severe hailstorms, hurricanes and floods in 2022, she pointed out that France had an "exceptional year" on the drought front as well.

