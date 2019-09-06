UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Cash-strapped Aigle Azur To Cancel All Flights

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:10 AM

France's cash-strapped Aigle Azur to cancel all flights

Paris, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :France's second-largest airline Aigle Azur, which went into receivership this week, plans to cancel all flights starting Friday night as it seeks a takeover bid to save the company, according to an internal document seen by AFP on Thursday.

Aigle Azur had warned earlier that some flights would be halted and all ticket sales suspended from September 10, the day following a deadline for submitting bids to acquire the airline.

"The company's financial situation and the resulting operational difficulties do not allow us to ensure flights after the evening of September 6," according to a statement addressed to employees.

It said the company had been "forced to resort" to an "unfortunate option that puts out clients, our teams and our partners in great difficulty." "The search for takeover offers is continuing actively," it added.

The airline had initially pledged to maintain operations after filing for bankruptcy protection on Monday, following years of losing millions of euros.

The move came after a shareholder coup ousted chief executive Frantz Yvelin last week, accusing him of making "strategic mistakes over the past two years." Destinations in Algeria make up half of Aigle Azur's operations, and the company posted revenues of 300 million Euros ($329 million) last year after transporting some 1.9 million passengers.

But it wasn't enough to stem heavy losses that last month prompted the airline to announce plans to sell its Portugal routes to low-cost rival Vueling.

Its shareholders are now hoping for a white-knight offer for the airline and its 1,150 employees, including some 350 based in Algeria.

The largest shareholder in Aigle Azur is the Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, which owns Hainan Airlines, with a 49 percent stake.

David Neeleman, an American airline entrepreneur whose companies include JetBlue and TAP Air Portugal, owns 32 percent, and French businessman Gerard Houa owns 19 percent.

Related Topics

China Company Algeria Portugal September All From Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber, Russian Business Council eye furt ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah World Book Capital Office reviews emirate& ..

55 minutes ago

Ministerial Meeting of Arab Economic Council prais ..

55 minutes ago

Hurricane Dorian lashes Carolinas after Bahamas ha ..

9 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Sanjrani congratulates nation on Defence Day

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.