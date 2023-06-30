Open Menu

France's CPI Slows To 4.5 Pct In June

Published June 30, 2023

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) --:The year-on-year consumer price index (CPI) in France stood at 4.5 percent in June, making it the first time that the country's inflation stays below the 5 percent benchmark since April 2022, according to a preliminary report released by the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) on Friday.

The CPI in France already slowed to 5.1 percent in May from 5.9 percent in April.

"This further decrease in inflation should result from a downturn in energy prices and a slowdown in food prices," the INSEE explained.

In the provisional estimation, the INSEE noted that the prices of energy in France should have decreased by 3 percent in June, compared with a 2 percent increase in May.

