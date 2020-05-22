UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Daily Virus Toll Dips To 83, No Sign Of Second Wave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 12:00 AM

France's daily virus toll dips to 83, no sign of second wave

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus deaths registered in France over the last 24 hours dipped to 83 on Thursday, as a top doctor said he was not seeing a second wave of infections despite the country easing its lockdown.

The latest deaths in hospitals and nursing homes brought France's total toll from the pandemic to 28,215, the health ministry said in a statement.

The trends remained optimistic, with 49 fewer people in intensive care for a total of 1,745 patients -- a number that exceeded 7,000 at the peak of the crisis.

France on May 11 allowed the first easing of its lockdown imposed to fight the virus, and while officials have said it is too early to draw conclusions there is no sign yet of a second wave of infections.

Patrick Pelloux, the president of France's emergency doctor association, said he feared "less and less" that there would be a second wave of infections due to the easing.

"The mathematical modelling allowed the possibility of a rise... with a small peak which was to start now," he told France 2 television.

But "in fact we do not see it," he said.

"This does not mean that the epidemic has stopped," he added, emphasising the need to continue to respect social distancing and wear a mask.

"But we are not seeing a second wave coming."

Related Topics

France Doctor May TV From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Airlines sets industry-leading safety sta ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Health announces 43,000 additional COV ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises collective effort to ove ..

51 minutes ago

UAE, Japan discuss cultural relations

1 hour ago

TRENDS e-discussion stresses continuous awareness ..

1 hour ago

ADAFSA stresses importance of slaughtering animals ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.