Open Menu

France's Dembele Signs Five-year PSG Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM

France's Dembele signs five-year PSG deal

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :France international Ousmane Dembele has signed a five-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona, the Ligue 1 champions announced on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Dembele, who was part of France's 2018 World Cup-winning squad, joined Barcelona in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund and had extended his contract last year until 2024.

PSG took advantage of the player's 50 million Euros ($54 million) release clause to sign the former Rennes forward.

"I'm very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain and can't wait to play in my new colours," Dembele said in a PSG statement.

"I hope to continue to grow here and make all who love the club proud." Dembele, who has 37 caps for France and scored four goals, joins three other World Cup winners at PSG -- Kylian Mbapp�, Presnel Kimpembe and Lucas Hernandez.

He is the club's ninth summer signing after defenders Milan Skriniar and Lucas Hernandez, midfielders Manuel Ugarte and Cher Ndour, forwards Marco Asensio, Lee Kang-in and Goncalo Ramos and goalkeeper Arnau Tenas.

At Barcelona, despite early problems adjusting to the Catalan side and injuries, Dembele scored 40 goals in 185 matches, winning three league titles in 2018, 2019 and 2023 and two Spanish Cups 2018 and 2021.

PSG are bolstering their attacking options with the futures of stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar still uncertain.

"The passion and determination shown by Ousmane when he joined PSG is fantastic and is the attitude required for all our players," said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

"We are proud to have another French World Cup winner in Paris Saint-Germain at the moment. to enter a new great era for our club."

Related Topics

World France Rennes Milan Barcelona 2017 2018 2019 All From PSG Borussia Million Love

Recent Stories

ZHO launches two initiatives marking International ..

ZHO launches two initiatives marking International Youth Day

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs holds kids-oriented awareness activi ..

Dubai Customs holds kids-oriented awareness activities at Modesh World

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with p ..

Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with panel session on sustainable de ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day: Captu ..

Vivo Celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day: Capturing the Essence of Cultural D ..

2 hours ago
 FSC launches Fujairah Engineering Association

FSC launches Fujairah Engineering Association

2 hours ago
 Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media ..

Ali Sethi denies marriage rumors amid social media speculation

2 hours ago
Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

2 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distr ..

Emirati humanitarian team continues food aid distribution in Amdjarass

2 hours ago
 Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Ama ..

Sajal Aly joins legends Abida Parveen, Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan in upcoming Music ..

2 hours ago
 Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a li ..

Namoos-e-Sahaba Tahafuz Bill is proving to be a link in promoting sectarianism a ..

3 hours ago
 Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying ..

Coordinator FPCCI Malik Sohail Talat, while paying tribute to CCRI Multan, said ..

3 hours ago
 PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name tod ..

PM hopeful of finalizing caretaker PM’s name today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous