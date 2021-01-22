(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lyon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :France internationals Jean-Marc Doussain and Xavier Chiocci have extended their contracts with Lyon, the Top 14 side announced on Friday.

Fly-half Doussain, 29, who has played 17 times for 'Les Bleus', has signed a new deal until 2024 alongside centre Thibaut Regard.

Chiocci, a 30-year-old prop who has represented his country 10 times, has renewed his contract until 2023.

Lyon sit seventh in the Top 14 and travel to struggling Montpellier on Saturday.