France's Doussain And Chiocci Extend Lyon Deals

Fri 22nd January 2021 | 07:20 PM

France's Doussain and Chiocci extend Lyon deals

Lyon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :France internationals Jean-Marc Doussain and Xavier Chiocci have extended their contracts with Lyon, the Top 14 side announced on Friday.

Fly-half Doussain, 29, who has played 17 times for 'Les Bleus', has signed a new deal until 2024 alongside centre Thibaut Regard.

Chiocci, a 30-year-old prop who has represented his country 10 times, has renewed his contract until 2023.

Lyon sit seventh in the Top 14 and travel to struggling Montpellier on Saturday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

