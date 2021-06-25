UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Ducat Joins Pau As Pesenti Is Released

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:50 PM

France's Ducat joins Pau as Pesenti is released

Pau, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :France lock Guillaume Ducat has joined Pau as the Top 14 club also announced on Friday fellow Test forward Baptiste Pesenti has been released.

Ducat, 25, who made his only Test appearance in December's loss to England in the Autumn Nations Cup final, has signed a three-year deal after Bayonne's relegation from the Top 14 to Pro D2.

Pesenti, 23, who is part of Les Bleus' squad for next month's three-Test series against Australia, is set to join Racing 92, according to French media reports.

Related Topics

Australia France December Media From Top

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence participates in MILEX 2021

23 minutes ago

US Statements About New Sanctions Do Not Improve A ..

18 minutes ago

At Least 3 People Killed in Knife Attack in Bavari ..

18 minutes ago

Intl Day against drug abuse to be observed on Satu ..

18 minutes ago

Police denies providing additional security streng ..

18 minutes ago

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding retrieve ill ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.