Pau, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :France lock Guillaume Ducat has joined Pau as the Top 14 club also announced on Friday fellow Test forward Baptiste Pesenti has been released.

Ducat, 25, who made his only Test appearance in December's loss to England in the Autumn Nations Cup final, has signed a three-year deal after Bayonne's relegation from the Top 14 to Pro D2.

Pesenti, 23, who is part of Les Bleus' squad for next month's three-Test series against Australia, is set to join Racing 92, according to French media reports.