UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Ex-PM Fillon Given Five-year Sentence, Three Years Suspended

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 06:00 PM

France's ex-PM Fillon given five-year sentence, three years suspended

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :A French court on Monday handed former prime minister Francois Fillon a five-year prison sentence, with three years suspended, after convicting him on charges of setting up a fake job for his wife.

His wife Penelope, who was also found guilty in the case, was given a suspended three-year sentence, according to the ruling read out in the Paris court. Both must also pay fines of 375,000 Euros ($420,000).

Related Topics

Prime Minister Wife Job Paris Court

Recent Stories

Giving, charity, and helping others are values dee ..

42 seconds ago

Zayed University, Al-Mubarakah Foundation collabor ..

46 minutes ago

Fixed tax for commercial importers demanded: Mian ..

57 minutes ago

Commemorative Postage Stampin Celebration of 15 Ye ..

57 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

1 hour ago

Gold price increases Rs1600 to Rs104,400 per tola ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.