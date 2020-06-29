Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :A French court on Monday handed former prime minister Francois Fillon a five-year prison sentence, with three years suspended, after convicting him on charges of setting up a fake job for his wife.

His wife Penelope, who was also found guilty in the case, was given a suspended three-year sentence, according to the ruling read out in the Paris court. Both must also pay fines of 375,000 Euros ($420,000).