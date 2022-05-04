UrduPoint.com

France's Famed Pro-Nazi Writer Returns 78 Years On

Published May 04, 2022

France's famed pro-Nazi writer returns 78 years on

Paris, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :It is a rare thing when the story of a book's publication is as fascinating as the plot of the novel itself.

But that might be said of "Guerre" (War) by one of France's most celebrated and controversial literary figures, Louis-Ferdinand Celine, which arrives in bookstores on Thursday, some 78 years after its manuscript disappeared.

Celine's reputation has somehow survived the fact that he was one of France's most eager collaborators with the Nazis.

Already a superstar thanks to his debut novel "Journey to the End of the Night" (1932) -- which is still taught in schools -- Celine became one of the most ardent anti-Semitic propagandists even before France's occupation.

In June 1944, with the Allies advancing on Paris, the writer was forced to abandon a pile of his manuscripts in his Montmartre apartment.

Celine expected rough treatment, having spent the war carousing with the Gestapo, fingering Jews and foreigners to the authorities and publishing racist pamphlets about Jewish world conspiracies.

For decades, no one knew what happened to his papers, and he angrily accused resistance fighters of burning them.

But at some point in the 2000s, they ended up with retired journalist Jean-Pierre Thibaudat, who passed them -- completely out of the blue -- to Celine's heirs last summer.

