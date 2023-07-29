Open Menu

France's Grousset Wins Men's 100m Butterfly World Title

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :France's Maxime Grousset won the men's 100m butterfly title at swimming's world championships on Saturday.

Grousset came home in 50.14sec to finish ahead of Canada's Josh Liendo on 50.34 and American Dare Rose on 50.46.

The race was missing defending champion Kristof Milak of Hungary and Olympic gold medallist Caeleb Dressel of the United States, neither of whom are competing in Fukuoka.

Milak skipped the event saying he was "neither physically nor mentally in a position to be the best in the world".

Dressel failed to qualify for the American team.

He pulled out of last year's world championships in Budapest, citing unspecified medical reasons, and took an extended break from training.

