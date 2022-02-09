UrduPoint.com

France's Iliad Makes Bid For Vodafone Italia

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Paris, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :French telecoms firm Iliad, owner of Free, has submitted a bid to buy Vodafone's Italian unit, a company spokesman told AFP on Tuesday, confirming a report by the financial news agency, Bloomberg.

Iliad declined to disclose any financial details, but analysts at Equita put the value of a possible deal at between 11 and 13 billion Euros ($12.5 and $15 billion).

Iliad, owned by telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel, entered the Italian mobile market in 2018 where it has since built up a market share of 10.5 percent and has subsequently also moved into the fixed line sector.

It is targeting revenues of around one billion euros in Italy this year.

Vodafone Italia holds a share of 28.8 percent in the mobile market in Italy and a 16-percent share in fixed-line telephony.

The acquisition would vault Iliad to the top in the Italian mobile market, in which Vodafone Italia, former state monopoly Telecom Italia and Wind Tre have each taken roughly similar market shares.

Set up in 1999 and currently with 42.7 million subscribers, Iliad is Europe's sixth-biggest mobile operator.

Telecom Italia, in which French media firm Vivendi is a major investor, is itself also being eyed by US investment fund KRR, which said in November that it was prepared to pay 10.8 billion euros to acquire 100 percent of the historic Italian operator.

