Paris, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :France's top court on Thursday overturned a decision by a lower court to dismiss charges brought against cement giant Lafarge for complicity in crimes against humanity in Syria's civil war.

The ruling by the Court of Cassation marks a major setback for Lafarge, which is accused of paying millions of Euros to jihadist groups including the Islamic State to keep its cement factory in northern Syria running through the early years of the country's war.