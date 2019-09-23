(@imziishan)

Rennes, France, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Claude Lebrun, creator of "Little Brown Bear", one of France's best-loved children's characters, has died at the age of 90, her son said on Sunday.

Lebrun died in the northwestern French city of Rennes on Saturday.

A literature teacher, Lebrun invented Little Brown Bear in the 1970s and wrote dozens of stories about his adventures.

"I do not really remember that well but what she used to say was that she was tired of telling already-known stories, classic tales for the umpteenth time, and so she set about imagining her own character," her son, Pierre-Francois Lebrun, said.

The stories, illustrated by Daniele Bour, were initially published by the children's magazine Pomme d'Api with around 40 appearing between 1975 and the start of the 1980s.

Her funeral is due to take pace on Wednesday.