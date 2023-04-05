Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

France's Macron Arrives In Beijing On 3-day China Trip

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2023 | 03:00 PM

France's Macron arrives in Beijing on 3-day China trip

ISTANBUL / ANKARA, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beijing on Wednesday on a three-day state visit to China, state media reported.

Macron is leading a large delegation that will stay in China until Thursday.

"President Xi (Jinping) will hold talks with him (Emmanuel Macron) to jointly chart the course for China-France relations and exchange views on major international and regional issues," Hua Chunying, spokeswoman for China's Foreign Ministry, said on Twitter.

"China and France are both permanent members of the UN Security Council and major countries in the world. China is ready to work with France for new deliverables as we advance a close and enduring comprehensive strategic partnership," she said late Tuesday.

Ahead of the Beijing flight, Macron spoke to his US counterpart Joe Biden on Tuesday.

The duo "confirmed their objective of convincing Xi to be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine," French daily Le Point noted, citing the French Presidency.

Macron will also meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and National People's Congress (NPC) Chairman Zhao Leji. The China-France trade volume has risen to over $74 billion last year.

Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Shaye has said former French Prime Minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin, President of the French Constitutional Council Laurent Fabius, ministers, lawmakers, and over 60 leaders of large enterprises will accompany Macron during his third visit to China, which is also his first during his second term as the French president.

French musician Jean-Michel Jarre, and movie director Jean-Jacques Annaud, are also reportedly accompanying Macron for the cultural aspect of the visit.

He is also scheduled to visit the city of Guangzhou in southeast province of Guangdong.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is also scheduled to pay an official visit to China on the same dates and will also separately meet Xi.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the China-EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"The sound and steady development of China-EU relations is in the interests of both sides and conducive to world peace and stability. In the face of the volatile international situation, rising global security challenges and sluggish economic recovery, it is important that China and the EU uphold the spirit of mutual respect and win-win cooperation, overcome disruptions and difficulties, and focus on consensus and cooperation," the Chinese Foreign Ministry had said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Film And Movies United Nations Exchange Ukraine Russia China Twitter France Visit Guangzhou Beijing Same Congress Media Billion

Recent Stories

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C3 ..

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

35 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger ..

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger experience at Al Bateen Execu ..

58 minutes ago
 vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strateg ..

Vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strategic Partner and Shares Views on ..

1 hour ago
 Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint ..

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint in East Africa

3 hours ago
 Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&# ..

Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&#039;s first boeing 787 MPL pro ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Wo ..

DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Work Institute 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.