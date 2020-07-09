UrduPoint.com
France's Macron Backs Identical Restoration Of Notre-Dame Spire: Presidency

Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

France's Macron backs identical restoration of Notre-Dame spire: presidency

Paris, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron now backs restoring the spire of Notre-Dame in Paris, toppled in the devastating blaze that ravaged the cathedral last year, in an identical way to as it was before the fire, the Elysee said Thursday.

His support for the spire to be restored to its former gothic glory represents a change of heart for the president, who had indicated in the aftermath of the disaster he wanted a "contemporary gesture".

"The president trusts the experts and approved the main outlines of the project presented by the chief architect which plans to reconstruct the spire identically," said the Elysee.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

