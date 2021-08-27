Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Thursday evening "with the utmost firmness the terrorist attacks" near Kabul airport.

In a statement, he expressed "his condolences to the families of the American and Afghan victims, his support for the wounded, and salute to the heroism of those who are on the ground to carry out the evacuation operations", before promising that "France will see them through to the end".