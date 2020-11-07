(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday congratulated US president-elect Joe Biden and his vice-presidential pick Kamala Harris on their election victory.

"We have a lot to do to overcome today's challenges. Let's work together!," Macron tweeted after major US media networks announced Biden's victory over incumbent Donald Trump.