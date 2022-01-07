Paris, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that he fully stands by controversial remarks earlier in the week in which he vowed to "piss off" people not vaccinated against Covid-19 until they accept shots.

"People can get upset about a way of speaking that seems colloquial, but I fully stand by it. I'm upset about the situation we're in, that's where the real divisions are in the country," he told reporters at a Paris press conference.