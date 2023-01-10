(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday hailed his country's cooperation and partnership with Japan.

Hosting Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Paris, Macron said they will further discuss the fight against climate change and efforts to preserve biodiversity.

Macron also addressed the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

"Japan can count on our solid support regarding Pyongyang's flagrant violations of international law," he told during a joint press conference. "Our joint actions in the Indo-Pacific region will continue.

" The president also hailed France's solid relations with Japan, particularly "in the most strategic sectors such as civil nuclear, critical metals, space, defense and automotive." Japan took over the presidency of the G-7 group of the world's major economic powers from Germany in 2023. The country will host the G-7 Hiroshima Summit from May 19–21.

After visiting Paris, the Japanese premier will travel to Rome and London.

The G-7 is an informal forum of seven leading industrial nations including Germany, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.