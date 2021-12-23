Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called on the EU on Thursday to reform its fiscal rules in order to allow greater investment spending while acknowledging the necessity to reduce debts.

"Just as the rules could not be allowed to stand in the way of our response to the pandemic, so they should not prevent us from making all necessary investments," the French president and Italian prime minister wrote in a joint column published on the Financial Times website.