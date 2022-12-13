(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday pledged another €125 million ($132 million) in aid for Ukraine.

Speaking at a donor conference for Ukraine, Macron said that his country has already provided €151.5 million in assistance to Ukraine since the war between Moscow and Kyiv started in February.

He announced an additional support package of €125 million – €48.5 million for humanitarian matters and €76.5 million for energy needs.

The French president said that a coordination mechanism for international aid to Ukraine will also be implemented. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also attended the donor conference, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated via video link.