ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday pledged another 125 million ($132 million) in aid for Ukraine.

Speaking at a donor conference for Ukraine, Macron said that his country has already provided 151.5 million in assistance to Ukraine since the war between Moscow and Kyiv started in February.

He announced an additional support package of 125 million 48.5 million for humanitarian matters and 76.5 million for energy needs.

The French president said that a coordination mechanism for international aid to Ukraine will also be implemented. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also attended the donor conference, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated via video link.