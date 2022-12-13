UrduPoint.com

France's Macron Pledges Another $132M In Aid For Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2022 | 04:00 PM

France's Macron pledges another $132M in aid for Ukraine

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday pledged another €125 million ($132 million) in aid for Ukraine.

Speaking at a donor conference for Ukraine, Macron said that his country has already provided €151.5 million in assistance to Ukraine since the war between Moscow and Kyiv started in February.

He announced an additional support package of €125 million – €48.5 million for humanitarian matters and €76.5 million for energy needs.

The French president said that a coordination mechanism for international aid to Ukraine will also be implemented. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also attended the donor conference, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy participated via video link.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow February Million

Recent Stories

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakist ..

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

9 minutes ago
 Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple even ..

Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple events

21 minutes ago
 Govt highlights Pakistanâ€™s case regarding climat ..

Govt highlights Pakistanâ€™s case regarding climate change impacts at Intâ€™l le ..

2 hours ago
 FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

3 hours ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

4 hours ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.