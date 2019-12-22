UrduPoint.com
France's Macron Says Colonialism Was 'grave Mistake'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 09:00 AM

France's Macron says colonialism was 'grave mistake'

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said "colonialism was a grave mistake," and called for "turning the page" on the past during a visit to Ivory Coast, a former French colony in West Africa.

Macron, speaking in Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan, said France was often viewed as having a "hegemonistic view and the trappings of colonialism that was a grave mistake and a fault of the Republic." "I belong to a generation which was not" part of the colonial-era, he said.

"The African continent is a young continent," he said.

"Three-fourths of your country never knew colonialism," he said, addressing Ivorians and called on African youths to "build a new partnership of friendship with France."During his election campaign for presidency Macron had created a storm by calling France's colonisation of Algeria a "crime against humanity".

In a 2017 tv interview, he said French actions in Algeria, which achieved independence in 1962 after eight years of war, were "genuinely barbaric, and constitute a part of our past that we have to confront by apologising".

