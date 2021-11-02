(@FahadShabbir)

Glasgow, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that retaliatory measures against Britain over an escalating row about fishing rights will not be implemented at midnight as talks are ongoing.

Discussions will "continue tomorrow" between France, the UK and the European Commission, Macron said on the sidelines of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, ruling out the application of retaliatory measures because "it's not while we're negotiating that we're going to impose sanctions".