UrduPoint.com

France's Macron Says Midnight Deadline Over Fish Row On Hold

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 01:30 AM

France's Macron says midnight deadline over fish row on hold

Glasgow, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that retaliatory measures against Britain over an escalating row about fishing rights will not be implemented at midnight as talks are ongoing.

Discussions will "continue tomorrow" between France, the UK and the European Commission, Macron said on the sidelines of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, ruling out the application of retaliatory measures because "it's not while we're negotiating that we're going to impose sanctions".

Related Topics

France Glasgow United Kingdom

Recent Stories

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has ‘high hopes’ as l ..

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has ‘high hopes’ as local heroes prepare to face wo ..

1 hour ago
 Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innov ..

Clarence Seedorf, Khabib Nurmagomedov launch innovative sports partnership in Du ..

1 hour ago
 Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says Politicians A ..

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Says Politicians Attending COP26 Are Pretending

35 minutes ago
 Protesting villagers disrupt polling in South Afri ..

Protesting villagers disrupt polling in South Africa

35 minutes ago
 At least four dead, more trapped after Lagos high- ..

At least four dead, more trapped after Lagos high-rise collapse

38 minutes ago
 UN to Increase In-Office Presence November 15 as O ..

UN to Increase In-Office Presence November 15 as Over 88% of Staff Vaccinated- S ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.