Paris, , 2019 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that his government would push through a pension overhaul despite fierce protests from unions behind one of the country's biggest transport strikes in decades.

"The pension reform will be carried out," Macron said in a televised New Year's address, saying he hoped for a "quick compromise" with union leaders demanding he abandon the plan.