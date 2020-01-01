UrduPoint.com
France's Macron Says Pension Reform 'will Be Carried Out'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 02:10 AM

France's Macron says pension reform 'will be carried out'

Paris, , 2019 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that his government would push through a pension overhaul despite fierce protests from unions behind one of the country's biggest transport strikes in decades.

"The pension reform will be carried out," Macron said in a televised New Year's address, saying he hoped for a "quick compromise" with union leaders demanding he abandon the plan.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

