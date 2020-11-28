Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the policemen who beat a black man shamed the country and called the incident an "unacceptable attack".

Macron also asked the French government to come up with proposals to "fight against discrimination".

Video carried by the Loopsider website shows music producer Michel Zecler being repeatedly beaten by officers for several minutes and subjected to racial abuse as he tried to enter his music studio on Saturday evening.

The president spoke of images "which shame us", according to a statement released on social media.

"France must never allow hate or racism to spread," Macron said.

He called for high standards from the police force but also high standards from French citizens.

"Those who enforce the law must respect the law," the French leader said. "I will never allow gratuitous violence from some to stain the professionalism of men and women who daily assure our protection with courage," he said.