UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Macron Says Police Beating Black Man 'shames Us'

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 01:30 AM

France's Macron says police beating black man 'shames us'

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the policemen who beat a black man shamed the country and called the incident an "unacceptable attack".

Macron also asked the French government to come up with proposals to "fight against discrimination".

Video carried by the Loopsider website shows music producer Michel Zecler being repeatedly beaten by officers for several minutes and subjected to racial abuse as he tried to enter his music studio on Saturday evening.

The president spoke of images "which shame us", according to a statement released on social media.

"France must never allow hate or racism to spread," Macron said.

He called for high standards from the police force but also high standards from French citizens.

"Those who enforce the law must respect the law," the French leader said. "I will never allow gratuitous violence from some to stain the professionalism of men and women who daily assure our protection with courage," he said.

Related Topics

Attack Police Music Social Media France Man Women From Government

Recent Stories

US Closed at Least 10 Bases in Afghanistan Since S ..

48 minutes ago

Maradona's Manager Says Football Icon Was Tired, L ..

48 minutes ago

Golf: Alfred Dunhill Championship scores

48 minutes ago

Ruling on Biathlete Ustyugov Blow to Sports in Rus ..

48 minutes ago

Wales captain Jones' 'belief' intact ahead of Engl ..

48 minutes ago

Iran commander warns of 'severe revenge' for scien ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.