France's Macron Set For Four-nation Tour Of Africa

Published March 01, 2023

France's Macron set for four-nation tour of Africa

Paris, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :President Emmanuel Macron kicks off a tour of Central Africa on Wednesday in a diplomatic drive to test out a new "responsible relationship" with the continent as anti-French sentiment runs high in some former colonies.

He will first stop in Gabon for an environmental summit, before heading to Angola then the Republic of Congo -- also known as Congo-Brazzaville -- and finally neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Macron's trip comes as alarm grows in Paris over Russia's rising influence in French-speaking African countries, alongside Chinese jockeying for position, which has been visible for some years.

In Gabon, he will attend the One Forest Summit on preserving forests worldwide, including along the vast Congo River basin.

Covering 1.62 million square kilometres (more than 625,000 million square miles), the forests of Central Africa represent the planet's second-largest carbon sink after the Amazon.

They are also home to huge biodiversity including forest elephants and gorillas, and bear traces of the settlement of early humanity.

But they face threats such as poaching, deforestation for the oil palm and rubber industries, and illegal logging and mineral exploitation.

