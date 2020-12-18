UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Macron Tests Positive As Europe Battles Virus Surge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

France's Macron tests positive as Europe battles virus surge

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron became the latest national leader to test positive for coronavirus on Thursday, forcing several other European politicians into quarantine as the continent becomes the first region to pass 500,000 deaths.

Europe is battling a winter surge that has placed it at the heart of the global pandemic once again, the disease biting harder in many countries than it did during the first wave in March and April.

The European Union is promising to begin inoculations before the end of the year and the bloc's regulators are scrambling to approve a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNtech, which is already being rolled out in Britain and the United States.

American experts are due to meet later to discuss authorisation of a second drug made by US company Moderna, as they step up their battle against virus that has killed 1.

6 million people worldwide since emerging in China late last year.

French officials said Macron was tested after showing symptoms and he would now isolate for seven days, in line with government policy.

"He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely," his office said in a statement.

The French leader joins US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who were both treated in hospital after contracting the virus.

Macron has met several senior politicians in recent days, including the prime ministers of Spain, Portugal and Luxembourg and European Council chief Charles Michel -- all of whom are now isolating as a precaution.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex will also self-isolate.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China European Union Company Trump Luxembourg Spain Portugal United States March April All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority offers COVID-19 testing to ..

36 minutes ago

Global superstars confirmed for 2021 OMEGA Dubai D ..

36 minutes ago

French court jails Moroccan for life over foiled 2 ..

53 seconds ago

Turkey's Erdogan urges Iraq to get rid of insurgen ..

54 seconds ago

Germany sees 'signs Britain moving' on Brexit talk ..

56 seconds ago

After tough 2020, Iraq eyes more economic pain ahe ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.