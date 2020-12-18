(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron became the latest national leader to test positive for coronavirus on Thursday, forcing several other European politicians into quarantine as the continent becomes the first region to pass 500,000 deaths.

Europe is battling a winter surge that has placed it at the heart of the global pandemic once again, the disease biting harder in many countries than it did during the first wave in March and April.

The European Union is promising to begin inoculations before the end of the year and the bloc's regulators are scrambling to approve a vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNtech, which is already being rolled out in Britain and the United States.

American experts are due to meet later to discuss authorisation of a second drug made by US company Moderna, as they step up their battle against virus that has killed 1.

6 million people worldwide since emerging in China late last year.

French officials said Macron was tested after showing symptoms and he would now isolate for seven days, in line with government policy.

"He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely," his office said in a statement.

The French leader joins US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who were both treated in hospital after contracting the virus.

Macron has met several senior politicians in recent days, including the prime ministers of Spain, Portugal and Luxembourg and European Council chief Charles Michel -- all of whom are now isolating as a precaution.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex will also self-isolate.