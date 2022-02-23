UrduPoint.com

France's Macron To Kick Off Re-election Bid In March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 04:30 PM

France's Macron to kick off re-election bid in March

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :President Emmanuel Macron will launch his re-election bid on March 5 at an inaugural campaign rally in Marseille, sources in his party said Wednesday.

Macron has so far kept away from formal campaigning ahead of the April 10 first round, working round-the-clock in diplomatic efforts to a avert a war caused by a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The declaration of his candidacy is now expected next week, just ahead of a March 4 deadline. Three sources in his centrist Republic on the Move (LREM) party told AFP on Wednesday told AFP his first rally would then be on March 5 in Marseille.

Polls have steadily indicated that Macron is likely to come out on top in the first round of voting on April 10.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Marseille March April From Top

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court dismisses disqualification ca ..

Islamabad High Court dismisses disqualification cases against Fawad Chaudhry, As ..

2 minutes ago
 Heathrow airport posts big loss on UK Covid curbs

Heathrow airport posts big loss on UK Covid curbs

2 minutes ago
 Trump's TRUTH Social App Continues to Top Download ..

Trump's TRUTH Social App Continues to Top Downloads on Day 3 After Launching

2 minutes ago
 Beijing reports 10 new local COVID-19 cases

Beijing reports 10 new local COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan earns $1301 million from IT services' exp ..

Pakistan earns $1301 million from IT services' export in 1st half

2 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus tests positive for COV ..

CM Balochistan Abdul Quddus tests positive for COVID-19

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>