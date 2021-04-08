Paris, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that he planned to scrap the country's elite ENA graduate school, which four modern presidents have attended including him, and replace it with a new institute.

The Ecole Nationale d'Administration (ENA) is to be transformed into the Public Service Institute as part of a wide-ranging reform of public sector training, he told senior public sector officials, hailing a "deep revolution for recruitment in public service".