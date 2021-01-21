(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron lauded new US President Joe Biden's decision to return to the Paris climate accord on Wednesday, telling him "welcome back" in a congratulatory message after his inauguration.

"Best wishes on this most significant day for the American people!" Macron tweeted in English.

"We are together. We will be stronger to face the challenges of our time. Stronger to build our future. Stronger to protect our planet. Welcome back to the Paris Agreement!"