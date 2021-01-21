UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Macron 'welcomes' Biden Back To Paris Climate Accord

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 02:00 AM

France's Macron 'welcomes' Biden back to Paris climate accord

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron lauded new US President Joe Biden's decision to return to the Paris climate accord on Wednesday, telling him "welcome back" in a congratulatory message after his inauguration.

"Best wishes on this most significant day for the American people!" Macron tweeted in English.

"We are together. We will be stronger to face the challenges of our time. Stronger to build our future. Stronger to protect our planet. Welcome back to the Paris Agreement!"

Related Topics

Paris Best

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

36 minutes ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

1 hour ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

2 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

2 hours ago

Current Account posts surplus of $1.31 bln in firs ..

2 hours ago

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.