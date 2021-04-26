Frances McDormand wins best actress Oscar for 'Nomadland'

Hollywood, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Frances McDormand on Sunday joined an elite Hollywood club with her third acting Oscar, for her wrenching role as Fern in the acclaimed film "Nomadland."Her best actress win came over fellow nominees Viola Davis ("Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"), Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman"), Andra Day ("The United States vs Billie Holiday") and Carey Mulligan ("Promising Young Woman").