France's Mont-Saint-Michel Grapples With Overtourism

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Le MontSaintMichel, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Just before lunch at the height of the summer season, the narrow alleys of France's iconic Mont-Saint-Michel are thronged with a crush of people.

But come late afternoon, the same steeply ascending lanes are almost deserted.

This is the dilemma for the famed abbey monastery on an islet off the Normandy coast that is France's most visited tourist destination outside of Paris and a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1979.

Can measures that it is implementing, such as cheaper or even free parking in the evenings, help it better regulate the influx of tourists? It's a dilemma shared by dozens of other sites popular with tourists in France and elsewhere in Europe, which during the summer are filled to bursting with visitors, but empty out in the evenings and during the off season, often to the detriment of the local economy.

The Mont's reputation as a tourist magnet puts off some visitors, as it celebrates the 1,000th anniversary of the foundation of the abbey on the site.

It welcomes three million visitors every year, including a million in the summer.

On August 18, 2022, the Mont, which has a total area of less than four square kilometres (1.5 square miles), saw a peak in attendance for the season with more than 36,000 visitors in one day, the equivalent of an entire small French city descending on the site.

However, most of these tourists organise their visit in the same way: they arrive before lunch, have a picnic or go to restaurant, visit the site and then return home or to their accommodation in the middle of the afternoon.

This pattern leads to an overcrowding of the site from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, keeping some potential visitors away.

They are barely aware that the site, which has only 132 hotel rooms within the walls, is almost empty in the evening.

More Stories From Miscellaneous