France's Pavard Reveals He Was 'knocked Out' In Euro 2020 Win Over Germany

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

France's Pavard reveals he was 'knocked out' in Euro 2020 win over Germany

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :France defender Benjamin Pavard revealed he briefly lost consciousness during the world champions' 1-0 win over Germany at Euro 2020, but still managed to finish the game.

Les Bleus made a winning start at the European Championship as a first-half own goal by Germany defender Mats Hummels separated the sides in Munich on Tuesday.

However, France's Bayern Munich defender Pavard was poleaxed in the second half in a collision with Germany left-back Robin Gosens and needed treatment on the pitch.

"I had quite a shock," said Pavard.

"I was a bit knocked out for 10 to 15 seconds. After that, I felt better." The 25-year-old played the full 90 minutes and it remains to be seen whether he features in France's next Group F game, against Hungary on Saturday.

All 24 teams at the European Championship have signed a "concussion charter" designed to improve the care of players during games.

Player safety fears are high on the agenda after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during his country's opening defeat to Finland.

The Inter Milan player is recovering in hospital after his ordeal.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

