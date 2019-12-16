UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Pensions Commissioner Resigns Over Salary Scandal: Presidency

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 05:20 PM

France's pensions commissioner resigns over salary scandal: presidency

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The French commissioner overseeing a controversial pensions reform that has resulted in a crippling transport strike, resigned Monday after failing to disclose a high-paying private sector job while he was in government, the presidency said.

In a statement to AFP, Jean-Paul Delevoye said his credibility had been undermined by "violent attacks" by unions and opposition leaders seeking to discredit a pensions overhaul he said "is essential for France." French President Emmanuel Macron's office said Delevoye would be replaced "as soon as possible."

Related Topics

France Job Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Economy paid a heavy price for exchange rate volat ..

1 minute ago

60th Syndicate Meeting held at UVAS

10 minutes ago

UVAS ink MoU with ASSITEJ Pakistan to co-host 3rd ..

10 minutes ago

COAS Gen Bajwa will retire automatically if requir ..

22 minutes ago

16 December: Masood urges Christian leaders to rai ..

23 minutes ago

16th Annual Fulbright Alumni Conference Celebrates ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.