France's Presidency Confirms French Citizens Killed In Niger

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

France's presidency confirms French citizens killed in Niger

Paris, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :France's presidency on Sunday confirmed that French citizens had been killed in Niger, without giving the number of dead, after sources in the West African country said that six French tourists were among eight people killed by gunmen.

French President Emmanuel Macron also spoke on the phone with his Niger counterpart Mahamadou Issoufou, the Elysee palace said.

