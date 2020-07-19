UrduPoint.com
France's Quartararo Wins Season-opening MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix

Sun 19th July 2020 | 06:00 PM

France's Quartararo wins season-opening MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix

Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Fabio Quartararo became the first French rider to win a Moto Grand Prix since 1999 as he took the flag in the season-opening race in Spain on Sunday.

Quartararo, 21, who rides for the Yamaha satellite outfit, had started on pole position and his biggest threat, reigning world champion Marc Marquez, crashed out on lap 20.

