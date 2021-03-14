Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Frenchman Antoine Rozner holed an incredible 60-foot birdie putt on the final green to snatch a dramatic one-shot victory in the Qatar Masters on Sunday.

The 28-year-old, who won his maiden European Tour title in Dubai last year, clinched his second tournament victory in stunning fashion.

With Italian Guido Migliozzi in the clubhouse on seven under par overall, Rozner faced what seemed a difficult two-putt to get into a play-off.

But he sent his ball over a ridge in the green, with it breaking twice before rattling into the flagstick and dropping in.

The world number 97 had to wait for the final group to finish, but his four-under fourth round of 67 and eight-under total proved enough to beat Migliozzi, South Africa's Darren Fichardt and Indian Gaganjeet Bhullar by a single stroke.

"Winning a golf tournament is the best feeling in the world so getting it done this way, with such a big putt on the last, I don't know what to say but in my biggest dreams I wouldn't have thought of anything like this," Rozner told europeantour.com.

"Crazy run today. Winning a golf tournament is so rare -- to win twice in just a few months is unreal.

"I'm just very happy with the way I got it done today in such a dramatic fashion, it's amazing. I'm very happy."Overnighter leader Fichardt had two birdies in his last five holes, but three earlier bogeys around the turn meant he had to settle for an even-par 71.