UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Rozner Clinches Qatar Masters With Monster Putt

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 10:40 PM

France's Rozner clinches Qatar Masters with monster putt

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Frenchman Antoine Rozner holed an incredible 60-foot birdie putt on the final green to snatch a dramatic one-shot victory in the Qatar Masters on Sunday.

The 28-year-old, who won his maiden European Tour title in Dubai last year, clinched his second tournament victory in stunning fashion.

With Italian Guido Migliozzi in the clubhouse on seven under par overall, Rozner faced what seemed a difficult two-putt to get into a play-off.

But he sent his ball over a ridge in the green, with it breaking twice before rattling into the flagstick and dropping in.

The world number 97 had to wait for the final group to finish, but his four-under fourth round of 67 and eight-under total proved enough to beat Migliozzi, South Africa's Darren Fichardt and Indian Gaganjeet Bhullar by a single stroke.

"Winning a golf tournament is the best feeling in the world so getting it done this way, with such a big putt on the last, I don't know what to say but in my biggest dreams I wouldn't have thought of anything like this," Rozner told europeantour.com.

"Crazy run today. Winning a golf tournament is so rare -- to win twice in just a few months is unreal.

"I'm just very happy with the way I got it done today in such a dramatic fashion, it's amazing. I'm very happy."Overnighter leader Fichardt had two birdies in his last five holes, but three earlier bogeys around the turn meant he had to settle for an even-par 71.

Related Topics

India World Dubai Qatar South Africa Sunday Best

Recent Stories

Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations ca ..

1 hour ago

‘A Changing World’: Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis f ..

2 hours ago

UAE youth’s dedication, loyalty, love for our co ..

2 hours ago

Vision of Mohamed bin Zayed enables ADNOC, many ot ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations un ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Iraq discuss advancing transport sector

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.