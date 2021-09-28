UrduPoint.com

France's Sanofi Halts Work On Anti-Covid Vaccine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 11:30 AM

France's Sanofi halts work on anti-Covid vaccine

Paris, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :France's pharmaceutical giant Sanofi, which has lagged rivals in producing new generation Covid-19 vaccines, said Tuesday it had decided to halt development of an mRNA candidate and focus on another vaccine against coronavirus.

Despite positive results at phase one and two trials, the candidate will not go to the third and final phase, Sanofi said, as they believed it would arrive too late to market with 12 billion anti-Covid doses already due to be produced by the end of the year.

Results from phase three trials of the other vaccine, developed with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline are expected before the end of 2021.

The firms are combining a Sanofi-developed antigen, which stimulates the production of germ-killing antibodies, with GSK's adjuvant technology, a substance that bolsters the immune response triggered by a vaccine.

Sanofi said initial results for the mRNA product showed antibodies were created by 91-100 percent of test participants two weeks after a second injection.

No side-effects were observed and tolerance of the jab was comparable to other ARN vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

The immune response from the Sanofi mRNA vaccine "is strong" the company's vice-president for vaccines Thomas Triomphe told AFP.

- Priority is next pandemic - Sanofi had been working since March 2020 with Translate Bio, a US firm specialising in mRNA technology, and had even bought the biotech company for 2.7 billions Euros $3.2 billion) at the start of August.

But Triomphe admitted: "The need is not to create new Covid-19 ARN vaccines, but to equip France and Europe with an arsenal of messenger ARN vaccines for the next pandemic, for new pathologies.

"There is no public health need for an another messenger ARN vaccine," against Covid-19, he added.

Sanofi has already launched new tests for a seasonal flu vaccine and intends to start clinical tests next year.

Germany's BioNTech, which developed a coronavirus vaccine with US giant Pfizer, announced in July that it aimed to start trialling a malaria vaccine using mRNA technology.

Messenger RNA works by providing human cells with the genetic instructions to make a surface protein of the coronavirus, which trains the immune system to recognise the real virus.

Related Topics

Technology Europe France Company March July August 2020 Market From Arsenal GlaxoSmithKline (Pakistan) Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services celebrates World Heart Da ..

Emirates Health Services celebrates World Heart Day

4 minutes ago
 DEWA partners with Global Manufacturing and Indust ..

DEWA partners with Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit

4 minutes ago
 PPP’s senior leader Wajid Shamsul Hassan passes ..

PPP’s senior leader Wajid Shamsul Hassan passes away

24 minutes ago
 FM discusses issue of Pakistan tour cancellation w ..

FM discusses issue of Pakistan tour cancellation with UK authorities

33 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar offers condolence

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar offers condolence

1 minute ago
 Commissioner lauds security measures for Chehlum I ..

Commissioner lauds security measures for Chehlum Imam Hussain in Sukkur

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.