France's SNCF Cancels 90% Of TGV Trains For Thursday Strike

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:20 PM

France's SNCF cancels 90% of TGV trains for Thursday strike

Paris, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :French rail operator SNCF said Tuesday that 90 percent of high-speed TGV trains across the country will not run on Thursday, when unions kick off an indefinite strike against a planned pension overhaul.

The SNCF expects 90 percent of regional trains as well as those on suburban lines in the Paris region will also be cancelled, while international services will be "severely disrupted".

Around half of Eurostar trains, including sixteen between Paris and London on Thursday have already been cancelled, according to its website.

Only one in three Thalys trains between Paris and Brussels will operate, and just one round-trip Lyria TGV serving Switzerland will run.

If it goes ahead, it would be the most severe rail strike since a massive protest last spring against an overhaul at the SNCF -- which President Emmanuel Macron eventually succeeded in passing through parliament.

The SNCF has already chartered buses to replace the trains on the most heavily used lines, though it warned they will not have the capacity to take on every ticket holder.

The SNCF had already taken the unusual step of halting ticket sales from Thursday through Sunday ahead of the strike, which unions have vowed to maintain until Macron abandons the pension reform.

Also Tuesday, France's DGAC civil aviation authority warned that 20 percent of French flights will be cancelled Thursday as air controllers and others walk off the job.

