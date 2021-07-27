(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :France's highest constitutional authority on Monday said it would rule next week on new legislation passed by parliament that would make vaccine passes a key part of daily life.

The Constitutional Council, which has the power to send laws back to the legislature and government for changes, said it would issue the ruling on August 5.

President Emmanuel Macron last week ordered that the health pass -- proof of full vaccination or a negative test -- would be required for people in France to visit venues such as cinemas or nightclubs.

Parliament voted overnight Sunday to Monday to extend the use of obligatory vaccine passports from next month for visits to restaurants and cafes and trips on inter-city trains, as well as planes.

The legislation also makes vaccinations obligatory for health workers and carers.

But the plans have proven hugely controversial, prompting two weekends of protests that on Saturday saw over 160,000 rally nationwide and dozens arrested.

It was passed after marathon debates in the upper and lower houses.

Prime Minister Jean Castex has asked the Council to rule on the legislation in order to ensure its implementation has full legal backing. But left-wing lawmakers who oppose the rules also filed a complaint of their own.

Macron had at the weekend said refusing to be vaccinated amounted to "irresponsibility and egoism".

His government has made vaccinations the top weapon against Covid-19 as new variants emerge, essentially requiring people to become inoculated if they want to continue conducting their day-to-day business.

By maximising vaccinations, the French government wants to minimise the impact of the fourth coronavirus wave.

The number of people in France who have received at least one jab against Covid-19 has crossed the 40-million mark, Macron said on Monday.

"All together, we will beat the virus. We will carry on," he said.