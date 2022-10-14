UrduPoint.com

France's TotalEnergies Faces Legal Case For Allegedly Fuelling Russian Bombers

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2022 | 11:30 AM

France's TotalEnergies faces legal case for allegedly fuelling Russian bombers

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Two associations have lodged a complaint against French energy giant TotalEnergies for "complicity in war crimes" for allegedly helping fuel Russian planes that have bombed Ukraine, a source close to the case said Friday.

The France-based Darwin Climax Coalition and Ukrainian group Razom We Stand handed the file to the national anti-terrorist prosecutor, who investigates war crime allegations, on Thursday.

Le Monde newspaper in August said TotalEnergies held a stake in a company that extracted gas condensate from northern Russia, some of which was turned into jet fuel used by Russian air squadrons accused of war crimes in Ukraine.

The legal complaint, seen by AFP, accuses TotalEnergies of contributing to provide the Russian government with "the necessary means to commit war crimes" by "continuing to exploit the Termokarstovoye deposit".

TotalEnergies until recently owned a 49-percent share in Terneftegaz, a company that extracts gas from the Termokarstovoye field in northern Russia.

The other 51 percent was held by Russian company Novatek, in which the French firm also owns a direct 19.4 percent stake.

After the article in Le Monde, the French giant said it had on July 18 sold its 49-percent share in Terneftegaz to Novatek.

Le Monde reported that Termokarstovoye is a source of natural gas condensates -- a liquid hydrocarbon recovered when extracting the gas itself -- that are sent by pipeline to a Novatek processing plant in Purovsky.

They were then sent by rail for further refining into jet fuel in the southern Siberian city of Omsk.

That fuel has been sent to Russian airbases near the Ukrainian border, Le Monde said, citing data from financial information firm Refinitiv.

- TotalEnergies refutes allegations - Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have accused squadrons based there of attacks on civilians, including the March 16 bombing of a Mariupol theatre where hundreds of people are believed to have died in what Amnesty described as a "war crime".

TotalEnergies has contested the claims. It says its Russian joint venture partner had confirmed it was not supplying Moscow with jet fuel to carry out strikes in Ukraine.

The firm said on Friday that it "categorically refutes all of the unfounded allegations made by Global Witness, published by the newspaper Le Monde last August." TotalEnergies added that unstable condensates produced by Terneftegaz had been "exported abroad" and therefore could not have been used by the Russian army as fuel for its planes.

The accusations of complicity in war crimes are "outrageous", "defamatory" and "unfounded", the company said.

Lawyers from the two associations told AFP it was time for multinationals to be held to account.

"Justice should not be blind when faced with the indirect but essential support of multinationals to the war effort, and to the considerable benefits that they continue to enjoy after the invasion of Ukraine," it said.

"France cannot in the same breath condemn the invasion, and remain inactive in the face of the behaviours propping it up," lawyers William Bourdon, Vincent Brengarth and Henri Thulliez said.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Lawyers France Amnesty International Company Died Darwin Omsk Same Mariupol March July August Border Gas All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connec ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connectivity agenda

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

2 hours ago
 Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

11 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

11 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.